RUSSELLVILLE — Johnny Olen Taylor, age 89, of Russellville, passed away on November 16, 2022.
Johnny was a Christian and a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School with a passion and love for the Lord for several years. He retired from ECM Hospital after 35 years of loyal service. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he served during the Korean War.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Patsy Taylor; children, Ricky Taylor (Annabelle), Patty Taylor Fretwell; his granddaughter whom he raised as a daughter, Kelly Ragan (Jimmy); grandchildren, Danielle Watson, Ricky Taylor Jr., Justin Fretwell (Kelley), Brittney Taylor, Taylor Scott (Zach); great-grandchildren, Chase Ragan, Tucker Ragan, Raylynn Fretwell, Ivy Watson, Ryker Fretwell, Asher Scott; sister, Judy Grumbles; brothers-in-law, Wayne Huffer, Tommy Bendall; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Loudie Taylor; son, John Jeffrey Taylor; great-grandson, Dylan Ragan.
Visitation will be held at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville Chapel today, November 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Dennis Steward and Brother Stanley Hargett officiating. Interment will be in Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bendall, Jay Bendall, Jake Cowan, David Huffer, Sammy Hall and Don Ross.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
Commented