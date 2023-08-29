FLORENCE — Johnny R. Page, 89, died August 27, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Spry-Williams Funeral Home assisted the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Melson: Ag center project will be out for bids soon
- State funds to afford safety upgrades in Shoals schools
- Melson: I'm ready to get back to work
- "Distressed" colleges loan fund available
- Truck driver pleas to criminally negligent homicide
- Ivey fills vacant parole board seat
- Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise as attention turns to earnings, economies
- Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing Florida. Residents are being urged to wrap up their preparations
Most Read
Articles
- Popular Muscle Shoals butcher shop closes
- Relatives: Townsend used to beat defendant
- Florence to host Cal Ripken World Series
- Pride found guilty of felony murder
- Suspect's brother: Pride beat the 3-year-old with a belt
- Muscle Shoals parks and rec job description under review
- Convicted murderer up for parole today
- Commercial vehicles prohibited on Natchez Trace Parkway
- Trial in 3-year-olds death goes to jury today
- Father claims suspect struck child with belt
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Oh, what a night: Deshler's opener leaves plenty to be desired
- Florence restaurant spotlighted on tourism website
- Popular Muscle Shoals butcher shop closes
- New restaurant opening in downtown Tuscumbia
- 193-pound watermelon takes top prize
- Relatives: Townsend used to beat defendant
- Greene, Muscle Shoals chew through Bob Jones
- Charles Ray 'Buddy' Waldrep
- Florence to host Cal Ripken World Series
- Pride found guilty of felony murder
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA summer grad already owns a business (1)
- Shooter in Florida 'hateful' slayings had 2017 mental health exam (1)
- Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking (1)
- Education Student Loans (1)
- Home Sweet Home: Melson back in Alabama (1)
- Shocked by conditions I saw in Tuscumbia (1)
Commented