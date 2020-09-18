PENSACOLA, FLORIDA
Johnny Ray Fleming, 67, of Pensacola, Florida passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation was Thursday from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. today, September 18, in the funeral home chapel with Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodesville Cemetery.
Johnny Ray was a native of Florence. He loved to fish and attend car shows. He especially loved his family and will be missed dearly.
Johnny Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Ludie Laneer Fleming; father, Jerald Fleming; and mother, Lorine Baskins.
He is survived by his son, Homer Fleming; siblings, Gerald Fleming, Jr. (Marie), Connie Winborn, Bobbie LaBryer, Eugene Hart (Linda), Willie Turner Risner, and Jimmy Winborn (Margie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Steven Hart, Cody Lander, Mickey Clemmons, Bill Jones, Ricky Winborn, Cory Hart, and Delton Jones.
