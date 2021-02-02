LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Johnny Ray Thompson, 75, died January 31, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 542 in Lawrenceburg, TN.

