WATERLOO — Johnny Wayne Sharp, 60, of Waterloo, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 5th, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 6th, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Alvin Lambert, Tim Sharp, John Parrish, and Paul Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at the Sharp Family Farm.
Johnny was preceded in death by his daddy, Ralph and grandparents, Loye and Pearlie Sharp and Clarence and Ruby Brown.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; two sisters, Kay and Karen; two stepchildren, Kyle and Ericka; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Bradley, Jonathan, Katelyn, Kacey, and John David; 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Johnny drove a log truck for Sharp’s Logging. He worked in the log woods with his dad for many years. When his dad retired, Johnny then owned and operated his own business, 13 Oaks Logging, until he retired a few years ago.
Johnny spent all his free time helping on the farm, working on his Studebaker truck, and working on his cabin. The cabin he built was surrounded by oak trees, which is where he got his name for his logging business. He was a momma’s boy and everyone knew it. Johnny loved the holidays, Christmas, and spending time with his family. He always had a live tree that was at least 18 feet tall and decorated it with thousands of lights. He loved to play all the Christmas gift exchange games and always came prepared with brown gravy in jars for his turkey. Johnny was a man of few words but had a heart of gold. He never asked for much, but his last wish was to be at home with his family. He was granted that wish, but he left us shortly after to go to his final resting place.
Pallbearers are Bradley Sharp, John David Rhea, Jonathan Dodd, Kyle Lovelace, Trevor Covington, and Hank Sharp. Honorary pallbearers are Glen Brown, Stacy Dodd, Tommy Covington, Brett Darty, Andrew Bevis, and Roger Gilchrist.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented