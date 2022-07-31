WATERLOO — Johnny Wayne Sharp, 60, died Friday, July 29, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, form 6-8 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Sharp Family Farm. Other arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.