RUSSELLVILLE — On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Johnny Smith, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather was called home to be with his Heavenly Father. In his walk throughout life, he touched many lives throughout his community and his church with acts of unselfish deeds and kindness. His generosity was seen and felt by those who knew him and loved him. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, and Masonic Lodge 608.

