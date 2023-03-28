RUSSELLVILLE —  Johnny Smith, 79, died March 26, 2023. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in East Franklin Cemetery.

