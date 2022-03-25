TUSCUMBIA — Johnny Tuten, 93, died March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Valdosta Church of Christ, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Asian stocks mixed after West vows more Russia sanctions
- Lotteries for March 25
- Port director says major dredging project should begin this summer
- Colbert officials seek more pay for mental health officers
- Thursday's prep roundup: Belgreen blisters Vina
- Oscars diary: A yak in the classroom, a family in Hollywood
- US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
- NWSCC HVAC program earns Governor's Seal of Excellence
Most Read
Articles
- 43-year-old man dies in Florence house fire
- Rogersville firefighter gets a "jolt" while battling blaze
- Colbert County opts out of 3M class action lawsuit
- Dotson running for Lauderdale County sheriff
- Students share concerns with city leaders
- Classic rock: Bradshaw class of '71 renews painting tradition
- Tuscumbia's branding proposal awaits public input
- Peoples Piggly Wiggly continues to meet community needs
- UNA Planetarium show set for Wednesday
- Congressman lauds boys, girls basketball champions from his district
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Price of gas remains a bargain (2)
- Impeachment efforts were both falsified (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
Commented