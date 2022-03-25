TUSCUMBIA — Johnny Tuten, 93, died March 24, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Valdosta Church of Christ, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

