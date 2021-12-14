HODGES — Johnny Dale Watts, age 72, of Hodges, Alabama, passed away on December 11, 2021.
Dale retired from the Franklin County School System where he taught for 30 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Tommie; sons, John Watts and Steve Watts (Pam); stepson, Scotty Bragwell (Mitzi); grandchildren, Emily Watts Guin (Jason), Summer Watts Barnes (Randy), J.T. Watts, Blake Bragwell, Luke Bragwell, Abbie Bragwell, Amy Seal (Jacob), Josh Smith (Krissa) and Amber Fretwell (Shane); eight great-grandchildren and four sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Watts; mother and step father, Loree and Jack Lindsey; and a niece, Jennifer Millican.
Visitation for Mr. Watts will be on Thursday December 16, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. A funeral service will follow in the Chapel. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented