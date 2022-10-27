SHEFFIELD — Johnny Wayne “Duke” Lawler, 74, of Sheffield entered into the kingdom of God on October 25, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel Friday, October 28, 2022 with a celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Matt Fowler will be officiating.
Johnny was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Law Enforcement for 30 years with TVA Police. Johnny was a wonderful son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a servant of God at Grace Life Church of the Shoals, serving in numerous capacities.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hulon and Beulah Lawler, and beloved son, David Lawler.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Lawler; son, Chris Lawler (Nina); daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lawler; five grandchildren, John David Lawler, Madison Lawler, Noah Lawler, Laura Beth Lawler, and Emily Jane Lawler.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Johnny to Anchored in Truth Ministries.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
