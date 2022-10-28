SHEFFIELD — Johnny Wayne “Duke” Lawler, 74, died October 25, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a celebration of life service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Joyce Lawler.

