FLORENCE
Johnny William Lack, age 85, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, December 13th from noon until 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Bobby Crosswhite and Brother Greg Daniel officiating. Burial will be at Rhodesville Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mitchel Lack, Jordan Lack, Mike Lack, Bob Risner, Jerome Risner, Michael Risner, Joe Pitts, and Johnny Wood.
Johnny was a self-employed farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mary Lack; daughter, Michelle Wright; brother, Benjamin Lack, Jr.; and sister, Ruth Lee.
Survivors are his wife, Willie Mae Lack; son, Jeff Lack (Linda); sisters, Lillie Mae Wright and Linda Ann Barber; brothers, Scott and Wayne Lack; grandchildren, Mitchel and Jordan Lack.
