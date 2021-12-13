FLORENCE — Johnny B. Wilson, 74, of Florence, passed away December 10, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Underwood Baptist Church, and a U.S. Army veteran.
A graveside service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Curry Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Viva Lee Wilson; sisters, Mavis Kidd, Dee Ransom, and Inez Wilson; and brothers, Robert, Bill, and Charles Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Margarett Garrett Wilson; daughter, Jennifer N. Darby (Nicki); son-in-law, Jay Darby; brother, Glenn Wilson; sisters, Marlene Anderson, Ida Peregory, Ann Gordon, and Janice Hall; grandchildren, Breean Darby and Madison Pavlovec; and many nieces and nephews.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
