HALEYVILLE — Jon Henry Long, infant son of Jonathan and Maci Long, died May 7, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Winston Memorial Cemetery.

