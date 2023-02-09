F.2.9.23 Jon Long.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — November 2, 1946 - February 4, 2023 — The youngest of four children, Jon P. Long was born November 2, 1946, to the late Otelia Mullins Long and William Mansel Long, Sr., of Tuscumbia. He graduated from Trenholm High School, Class of 1964, and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., before returning to the Shoals area and completing his degree at the University of North Alabama.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.