ROANOKE, VIRGINIA — Jon Barry Stump passed away suddenly and peacefully at home December 10, 2021.
He was born in Roanoke, Virginia on July 7, 1948. He was preceded in death by parents, Norma and Burch Stump; and niece, Ashley Gardner
Jon is survived by his wife, Sue McCall; daughters, Amy Stump, Lindsay Powell, and her husband Danny; granddaughter, Chloe; sister, Sandra Gardner and her husband Tad; and nephew, Matthew Gardner and his wife Brandy and their children Kingston and Emily; and Ashley’s, children Madeline and Penn Komisar.
Jon graduated from FSU with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was a land developer and retired general contractor. He loved the Lord and loved life. He was a happy, hardworking man with an infectious smile, and master carpenter who loved to restore old homes. Jon’s last restoration was the Mayfield House in Brentwood. He enjoyed rebuilding antique cars, golfing, deep sea fishing and cooking for family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He made life an adventure and wouldn’t want this news to stop the joy of this season.
Our family will have a private service after the holidays.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/
