RUSSELLVILLE — Jonathan “Jon” Hoyt Berlin, 59, died March 01, 2022.

Memorial Graveside Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, at Hall Town Cemetery, Red Bay.

He was married to Tammy Washington Berlin.

