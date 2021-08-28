PHIL CAMPBELL — Jonathan Bradly Kent, 49, died August 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel in Russellville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

