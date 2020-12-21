IUKA, MS — Jonathan Ray Campbell, 34, died Friday, December 18, 2020. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, with burial to follow. Ludlam Funeral Home directing.

