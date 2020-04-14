FLORENCE — Jonathan Ray “Johnny” Collins, 50, of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery with Kenny Baskins and Steve Bender officiating.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Floyd and Gloria Jean Collins; brother, Keith Collins; sister, Melissa Collins; father-in-law, Tommy Baskins.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Reena Collins; son, Mason; brother; Timothy Collins; sister, Dawn Collins; mother-in-law, Sandra Baskins; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Johnny was the love of Kimberly’s life and a loving father to Mason.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to burial expenses.
