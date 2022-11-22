BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Jonathan Earl Coleman, 46, died November 20, 2022. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery.

