PHIL CAMPBELL — Jonathan Bradley Kent age 49, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Friday August 27, 2021.
Jonathan was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and employed as a truck driver at Jerry Clardy Trucking.
He is survived by his spouse Denise Miller; mother, Donna Jo Kent; father, Joe A. Kent; daughters, Hannah Kent, Tiffany (Cory) Miller; son, Ricky (Heather) Miller; grandchildren, Slate Miller, Liam Flanagan, Sadie Eggert and Maddie Miller; and siblings, Andrea Scheblein and Brandon Kent.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, R.B. Scott, Warren Kent, and Charles Thompson; grandmothers, Vera Scott Marie Kent Thompson; aunt, Judy Nichols; and uncle, Gary Kent.
Visitation will be Monday, August 30, 2021 from noon - 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama, Bro. Sammy Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery, Phil Campbell.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Hester, Derek Mays, Payton Nichols, Chad Nichols, Jamie Hargett and Bradley Baker.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
