FLORENCE — Jonathan Lewis Rudolph, 59, of Florence, passed away October 06, 2019. He was a retired manager of Jody’s Optical; a fellow incorporator of the Native American Exhibit at the Children’s Museum of the Shoals; a citizen of the United Cherokee Ani-Yun-Wiya Nation; and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.
A memorial service will be held today, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Rudolph was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Jean Jernigan Rudolph; and brother, Carl Rudolph.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean Ann Rudolph Gault and Emily Rudolph; and grandchildren, Annsley and Brooks Gault, and Carly Vallejo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Florence.
