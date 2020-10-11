JASCKSONVILLE, ARK. — Jonathan M. Rose, 58, formerly of Town Creek, died October 5, 2020. Visitation is 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home followed by graveside service in Elmwood Cemetery.

