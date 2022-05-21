TRINITY — Jonathan Senior, 30, died May 18, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Ashford Cemetery.

