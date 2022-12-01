ATHENS

Jonathan Steven Jackson, Sr., 61, died November 26, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.

