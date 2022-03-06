IRON CITY, TN. — Jonathan Casey “John” Tennery, 59, of Iron City, TN., passed away March 2, 2022 at NAMC. John was a long time employee of Iron City Stamping and was a member of First Baptist Church Greenhill. He was born February 21, 1963, in Marion, OH., and graduated from Loretto High School. John was also a founding member of Ambassadors of Hope, which did mission work in Honduras.

John is survived by his wife, Diana Khawand Tennery; son, Benji Tennery (Tricia); daughters, Crystal Ramsey (Gary) & Sapphira Tennery; brothers, Ronald Tennery, Timothy Tennery, and Melvin “Billy” Tennery, Jr; sisters, Brenda Simkovich (Wayne), Cindy Jones (Bobby), and Tammy Brewer (Stephen); parents, Melvin and Alice “Sue” Tennery; grandkids, Alex “A.J” and Ellyssa Tennery, Gary Ramsey, Jr., Hunter Armstrong, Hailey Akers, and Eli Ramsey; great-grandchild, Gemyn Ramsey.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Jacob Tennery.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.