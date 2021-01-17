MUSCLE SHOALS — Jonathon Wayne Elliotte, 58, died January 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his children, Jonathon, Chris, and Honesty Elliotte, Crystal Green, Samantha Amis.

