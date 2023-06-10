KILLEN — Jones Russell Parker, 64, died May 25, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Center Star Church of Christ. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

