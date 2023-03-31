TOWN CREEK — Retired TSgt Jonnie E. Spangler, 61, died March 28, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church in Town Creek with burial in Warren Cemetery.

