FLORENCE — William “Jordan” Ezell, 39, of Florence, departed this temporary life on May 26, 2021. He graduated from Mars Hill Bible School and worked for the City of Florence for over 12 years.
Jordan had a positive attitude and good times followed him wherever he went. He loved the Lord and his family. His biggest blessing was being a father to his son, Porter. A few of his favorite Bible verses are found in Philippians 4: “Rejoice in the Lord always. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
He loved the Red Sox, Auburn Football, roping, hunting, Copenhagen, the outdoors and making loops in Oakland.
Jordan is survived by his wife, Megan; son, Porter; and parents, Chipper and Marjorie Ezell.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Aurelia Ezell and Villard and Gladys Jones.
Visitation will be today, May 28 from 10 to 12 at Cross Point Church of Christ with a graveside service to follow at Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Todd Rhea, Daniel Murphy, Jim Armstrong, Adam Irons, Sterling Moore, Derek Parrish, Arnell Austin, and Wes Austin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordan Ezell memorial fund at Listerhill.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
