WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Jorden Blake Collins, 22, died June 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Vaughn Cemetery. He was the son of Billy and Mary Ellen Vaughn Collins.

