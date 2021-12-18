FLORENCE — Jose Roberto Adame, age 32, passed away December 16, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10- 11a.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his parents, Roberto Adame and Maria Rodriguer.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.