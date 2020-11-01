TOWN CREEK — Jose Hugo Gonzalez-Magana, 60, died October 28, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in Elmwood Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at The Town Creek Community Center with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.

