MUSCLE SHOALS — Joseph Allen Woodruff, Sr., 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.

