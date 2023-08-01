MUSCLE SHOALS — Joseph Allen Woodruff, Sr., 74, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally
- German beer sales resume their downward trend after a post-COVID pickup
- US restricts visa-free travel for Hungarian passport holders, citing security concerns
- Toyota's profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases
- The fate of the American nurse and her daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
- Haitians, weary of gang violence, protest the kidnapping of an American nurse and her daughter
- Waterloo VFD provides a community playground
- Thompson, Underwood urge unity among educators
Most Read
Articles
- TB outbreak in Shoals area associated with poultry plants
- Sheffield chief files termination paperwork for Dotson
- Melson taken off ECMO
- Melson in critical condition following heart attack
- 'Hate incident' greets musicians on tour
- NewsNation seeks to quash subpoena
- Melson making 'steady but guarded progress'
- Lana Del Rey is talk of the town
- TVA fires up new Colbert combustion turbine
- Florence ordinance stresses safety and welfare
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Murder victim fatally beaten over jealously, infidelity (1)
- Water systems prepare for forever chemical protocols (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Greenhill native featured in new PBS documentary (1)
- Tuscumbia murder suspect denied bond (1)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic (1)
- Crowd relishes Hot Dog Day party (1)
- TVA awaits bids for temporary pier solution (1)
- Women, stop voting against your interests (1)
Commented