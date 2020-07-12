MUSCLE SHOALS — Joseph Benjamin Fairer, 80, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. There will be a full military graveside service Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Jo served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1979-1988 during Peace Time; He was stationed on the USS Nimitz CVN 68 in Bremerton WA. Joseph received a meritorious service metal and first good conduct award. He was currently employed at Home Depot.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Coy Fairer; sister, Lou Marshall Fairer.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Margaret Helton Fairer of Muscle Shoals; stepdaughters, Sheila Vickery of Georgia and Margaret Ann White of Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and close family members.
