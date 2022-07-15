FLORENCE — Joseph Buford Patrick, III, “Bee”, 61, died July 14, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Center Star. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Rita Patrick. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

