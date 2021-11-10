FLORENCE — Joseph Calvin Thomas, 88, died November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

