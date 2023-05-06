F.5.6.23 Joseph Boyd.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Joseph D. Boyd, 87, of Florence, passed away May 4, 2023. He was a member of College View Church of Christ and a proud member of IBEW Local Union #558 where he was an electrician for over 60 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you