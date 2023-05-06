FLORENCE — Joseph D. Boyd, 87, of Florence, passed away May 4, 2023. He was a member of College View Church of Christ and a proud member of IBEW Local Union #558 where he was an electrician for over 60 years.
A graveside service will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Kenny Moorer.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Rhoden, Tanner Boyd, Eric Richardson, Frank Highland, Jimmy Highland, and John McCance.
Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Emogene Boyd; daughter, Nel Boyd; and parents, Grady Boyd, Sr. and Hazel Burke Boyd.
He is survived by his son, Victor Boyd (Trina), Killen; daughter, Joel Rhoden, Florence; grandchildren, Caitlin Richardson (Eric), Florence, Lucas Rhoden, Florence, Tanner Boyd (Savannah), Killen, and Megan Boyd, Killen; and great-grandchild, Merritt Richardson, Florence.
