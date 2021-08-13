SHEFFIELD — Joseph David Gattman, 70, Sheffield, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, August 14, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Florence. The funeral Mass will immediately follow at the church with Father Joseph Kuzhichalil officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
David was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church, Tuscumbia. He was a graduate of UNA and a member of Phi Gamma Delta. David will always be remembered as a loving father, and a devoted son and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, John David Gattman.
David is survived by his children, Katherine M. Gattman, Ryan C. Gattman, Courtney Warden (Andy), and Teddy Schell (Stephanie); mother, Sallie Marie Gattman; brother, Douglas Gattman (Deborah); four grandchildren; niece, Mollie Gattman; and nephew, Jacob Gattman.
Pallbearers will be Larry Hester, Randy Hester, Anthony Gattman, Greg Borden, Rob Lanfair, and Chris Hutchins.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Lynn Ridgeway and Dr. Faizullah Syed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
