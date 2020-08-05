COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Joseph Edward Howell, age 77, passed away July 28, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, CO.
He was born July 25, 1943 in Sheffield, AL to the late Robert L. Howell and Mattie A. (Grant) Howell.
He was a 1962 graduate of Sterling High School. After graduation he joined the United States Army were he reached the rank of First Sergeant. He did two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and received many accolades for his bravery and courage including the Bronze Star Medal of Valor, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Service Medal, and the Achievement Medal. He served for 20 years retiring honorably in 1982. Upon his retirement from the army, he and his wife opened multiple Dunkin Donuts shops locations in 1986 in Colorado Springs and retired after 25 years.
Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Michael Preston Howell; a brother, Preston Lee Howell; and a sister, Harriet Kay Hampton.
He is survived by his wife, Kuk Cha, Colorado Springs, CO; five brothers, Patrick Howell (Dorothy), Leland Howell (Ann), Lemuel Howell (Faye), Timothy Howell (Brenda), Ronald Howell (Patricia) and a sister, Robbie Genet Bennett.
A private ceremony will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home Colorado Springs, CO. Joseph will be laid to rest at the Pike’s Peak National Cemetery on August 7, 2020.
