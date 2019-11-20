FLORENCE — Joseph Edward Kasmeier, 80, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the IUOE Local 320 and Shoals Antique Tractor & Engine Club. He was a self- employed equipment operator.
Visitation will be today, November 20, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., Rosary at 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Cemetery, officiating will be Father John O’Donnell.
Pallbearers will be John Kasmeier, Tony Kasmeier, J.B. Kasmeier, Kevin Kasmeier, Edwin Kasmeier and Dylan Kasmeier. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Specker, Charlie Meyer and Andy Joe Kreiger.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Kasmeier; parents, John and Katherine Kasmeier.
He is survived by his sons, Chris Kasmeier (Kim), Jason Kasmeier (fiancée, Sandy Brown); brothers, Jim Kasmeier, Chip Kasmeier and John Kasmeier; grandchildren, Alyssa Kasmeier, Austin Kasmeier, Dylan Kasmeier, Madison Kasmeier, Tes Kasmeier, Alyson Clemons and special friend, Lance Austin.
Special thanks to caregiver Shirley Hodges, all Kindred Hospice staff, Shauna and Fran.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Loaves & Fishes or St. Jude Hospital.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
