LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Joseph Edward Telker, Sr., 75, died April 11, 2021. Funeral Mass will be today at 11 a.m. at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.