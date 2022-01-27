SHEFFIELD — Joseph Frank Gravlee, DVM, MS, CNS, 90, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Dr. Gravlee grew up on a farm in Fayette, Alabama. After practicing veterinary medicine for many years, he founded Life Data Labs, Inc., an animal nutrition manufacturing company located in Cherokee, Alabama. Dr. Gravlee’s lifelong passion was helping horses. As a result, he developed equine nutrition supplements that revolutionized the equine industry.
Dr. Gravlee is survived by his wife, Linda Harland Gravlee; two sons, Dr. H. Scott Gravlee and Van C. Gravlee; special nephew, Phil Oliver; special family member, Eileen Nunnelly; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland C. Gravlee; mother, Mary Wright Gravlee; brother, Dr. Clark Gravlee; and son, Dr. Joseph F. Gravlee, Jr.
Dr. Gravlee was a visionary. His vision for an exemplary equine nutrition manufacturing facility has been made possible by the employees of Life Data Labs, who have worked tirelessly for years to implement and continue Dr. Gravlee’s vision.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and physicians that have assisted Dr. Gravlee. Special thanks to Gail Keener and Dr. Joshua Vacik.
A private service will be held for Dr. Gravlee’s family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to your local equine rescue facility.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented