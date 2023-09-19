F 9.19.23 Joseph Kaufman.jpg
PHIL CAMPBELL — Joseph J. Kaufman, 66, of Phil Campbell (formerly of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida) passed away on September 16, 2023 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was born in Lima, Ohio on August 25th, 1957 and worked construction/roofing all of his life.

