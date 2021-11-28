FLORENCE — Joseph James Mosakowski, 82, died November 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, December 4th from 3 to 5 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday, December 5th at 2 p.m. at Canaan Methodist Church. The body will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Canaan Methodist Cemetery.

