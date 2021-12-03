FLORENCE
Like unto a teabag and the sweetness of the brew, you never know the character of a person, until they are submerged into hot water and steeped well.
Joseph James Mosakowski (Joe or Smiley) over the course of his almost 83 years on this earth was a determined dreamer, loving husband and adoring father who quietly lived his faith in all he did. Thanksgiving Day at 6:00 p.m. he achieved his final goal, beating Parkinson’s and reaching heaven. Joe was a husband of 56 years, married to Martha Smith; father of two sons, Shanon Mosakowski of Tacoma, WA and Nathan Mosakowski, of Brentwood, TN; two daughters-in-law, Brenda Mosakowski and Mary Jo Mosakowski; one grandson Jacob, and four granddaughters, Denalie, Mia, Emalyn and Katlyn.
Joe loved and lived a full life; an alumni of UNA and Ole Miss, professor of accounting for 39 years, a small business owner, steel worker, pilot, water sports enthusiast, coach, music and drama lover-singing with the Birmingham Warblers and his church choirs, and a U.S. Marine. He took special interest in YMCA youth basketball, teaching Sunday school, serving on UNA committees, helping Martha in their business and gardening-raising the biggest and best cauliflower and broccoli ever on the table. Joe was humorous and a man of integrity who cared about people and his community; he will be missed greatly.
A special thank you to all the caregivers and Hospice staff, who were instrumental in keeping Joe comfortable at home. To the Teresa and Clarence Darby family, your genuine kindness and love will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNA, https://www.una.edu/give/give-now.html or North Wood United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A second visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Canaan UMC Sunday, December 5, 2021. Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Coats and the Rev. Bill Beard. Burial will follow, with military honors, in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shanon, Nathan, Bob, Jacob Mosakowski, Nathan Morales, and Greg Balentine. Clarence Darby and Joe Walsh will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
