KILLEN — This week our family says goodbye to Joseph James Stout, Sr., “Joe.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The Lord called him home on October 14, 2019 with his beautiful wife of 43 years, Denise Mascaro Stout at his side.
Joseph was born in Leonville, Louisiana, on April 3, 1944 to Joseph Cecil Stoot and Edna Robin Stoot. He leaves behind a large family that will miss him deeply. His children, Sherri Ann Stout, Joseph James Stout, Jr. (Cyndi), Pamela Dussor Behel, Stephanie Ann Wheelock (Tom), Stephen Joseph Stout, Sr.; brother, Wayne Anthony Stoot, Sr. (Joan); 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leroy Stoot and Nelson Stoot.
Born into a Catholic family, he had a long-standing relationship with God. In 1993, Joe moved to the Shoals along with his wife. Family was the pivotal essence of Joe’s life. He was proud to have started our large family and has been a major presence in the lives of his progeny. Known to his grandchildren and great- grandchildren as Paw Paw James, He loved hosting Christmas and the whole family attended.
He was an avid collector of all sorts of things. He could not pass up a good yard sale and loved collecting cameras.
He had many careers during his life of 75 years. He served proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard Special Forces and was a partner at Big 3 Auto Sales on St. Claude Ave. in New Orleans. He also worked for Kaiser Aluminum in Chalmette, Louisiana and spent many additional years as a truck driver. He loved telling a joke and dedicated his retirement to making people smile.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Colbert Memorial Chapel, 700 Hwy. 43 South, Tuscumbia, AL tonight from 6 to 8. On Thursday, October 17, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 2851 County Road 30, Florence, AL near St. Florian at 10 a.m. The visitation at St. Michael’s begins at 9 a.m. Entombment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens following the mass. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented