LEIGHTON — Joseph “Joe Joe” Summers, 47, of Leighton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. L.C. Lenz will be speaking at the service.
Joe was preceded death by his father, William Lawrence; mother, Gladys Pearl; and brothers, Thomas and Jerry.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Stacey; his sons, Wesley (Miranda), Devin (Alyssa), and CJ; his brothers, Mark (Cindy), Billy (Bridget), Alan (Debbie), and Malcolm (Fran); and his sister, Phyllis. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joe was a proud member of LU 760 Pipefitters, where he made many friends who he considered brothers and sisters. He thought so highly of each and every one of them.
The family would like to say a very special Thank You to his best friend, Bubba Smith for giving Joe his last ride Home. The family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented